Wish Wednesday: Home developers want to see you at the Waltzing for Wishes Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation is preparing for its annual Waltzing for Wishes gala.

Celebrity dancers will perform for the crowd.​ Every year, wish kids across the South Plains use their creativity to help raise money.​

All their hard work will go up for auction on February 15.​

The money raised will go toward helping make other wishes come true for kids just like them.​ This year’s title sponsor is Escondido Ranch.​

Development partners Trey Strong and Robert Wood have been supporting the foundation for years.

“When you see those kids in there at the event and you’ve made their wish come true,” said Strong. “It’s something you can’t really make up it’s really cool.​”

“It was really just a cool deal, not a lot of formal events in Lubbock,” said Wood. “Dress up, take your wife out, take your friends out and go somewhere. The actual concept is really cool.”

Escondido Ranch is located in West Lubbock near 50th Street and Alcove.​

You can check them out during this year’s parade of homes in June.

“We have about four hundred acres out there. It’ll be residential construction home sites,” said Wood. “Starting at the mid threes.”

“It’s going to be in the master plan community of probably over a thousand lots,” said Strong. “There’s going to be some neat aspects and some neat details to it. We just want everybody to come out and see it.​”

Escondido Ranch will have eight homes you can tour during the parade of homes this June.

​If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

