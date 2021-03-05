Wish Wednesday: Hublove has a Make-A-Wish collection, with proceeds to benefit the foundation

A local company is helping out our friends at The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Shannon Craig, creator of Hublove Crafts came up with some beautiful pieces representing the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The business sells earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

20 percent of the sales from the “Make a Wish blue + Stars” collection will go back to Make-A-Wish. The fundraiser runs through the end of April.

“So, we have created a special collection just for Make-A-Wish. What you’ll see is their signature Make-A-Wish star and blue,” Craig said.

People will have several styles to choose from.

“Just to even know we could be a part in helping this wonderful organization and bring a smile to kids and families in need, especially during this horrible year that we’ve all had,” Craig said, “it really means a lot and we’re really excited to see what all we can do with it.”

All of Craig’s jewelry is handmade right here on the South Plains. She’s based out of Shallowater.

All her pieces are feather-weight and made with products made in the US and they’re allergen and nickel free.

If you’d like to check out the pieces, click here.