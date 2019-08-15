Wish Wednesday: Isaiah gets a shopping spree in time for first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock Independent School District had students back in the classroom, and one kid came ready to go.

Before Isaiah Lara walked into his junior year at Monterey High School, he went on a shopping spree thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He said his first stop was the South Plains Mall.

“Back to school is coming so I collect shoes too,” Lara said. “I got two pairs of shoes at one store, shirts, jackets, and I still have more shopping.”

Before he made his next stop, he and his mom, Daphne Roybal, took a short break for lunch. She said she took a moment to reflect on everything he’s been through.

“He was diagnosed with cancer, osteosarcoma,” she said.

He said it all started when he realized something wasn’t quite right.

“It kind of just popped up one night,” Lara said. “My leg was hurting during the night. I kind of ignored it. It kept happening. She called our doctor and we went from there.”

“As a mother, when we first found out it was devastating,” Roybal said. “Had to go through the whole process, the whole year was a process.”

After a grueling year, Lara is now cancer free, and the whole family is celebrating this time together with him as he goes store to store and picks out his favorite things.

“I’ve never gone shopping like this before,” Lara said.

He’s got the perfect back to school outfit, and doesn’t have to worry about doctor’s visits anymore.

“It’s been different now that I’m done with treatment and everything I can live now,” Lara said.

Something his mom said she is also thankful for.

“It’s awesome,” Roybal said. “Now he has a job. He’s a normal teenager now. Goes to work, about to start school, good seeing him back to himself.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

