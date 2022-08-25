LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night.

Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd.

They’ve been practicing for months in preparation. The reason for the gala is to help raise money for kids right here on the South Plains.

It costs about $12,000 to grant one wish, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s mission is to make sure every eligible child gets a wish.

Now, if you can’t make it to the gala this weekend but want to get involved there are all sorts of things you can do.

There are plenty of volunteering opportunities and you can also make donations. Just click here if you’d like to help out.