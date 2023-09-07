LUBBOCK, Texas — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. All month long on Wish Wednesday we’re featuring some of the bravest kids we know battling cancer.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation comes in to help bring hope and fun for these deserving children. Recently, Jasper O’Briant who is battling Osteosarcoma wished to give iPads to other children who are battling illnesses at Covenant Children’s Hospital.

Make-A-Wish delivered seven iPads with all the accessories to help entertain children while they’re undergoing treatment.

Jasper’s giving heart is something his family, friends and health care providers said is part of who he is, while his faith in God gets him through this tough time.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.