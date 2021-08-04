Wish Wednesday: Journey’s dream of a backyard pool comes true

7-year-old named Journey Banda wished for a swimming pool. So, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen.

She chose a pool because she loves water and wanted a place to cool off with her family and friends.

She is pure joy as she swims with her big brother. Stephanie and Anthony Banda adopted her when she was just seven weeks old. Unfortunately, her birth mom had no prenatal care and had an active outbreak of herpes when Journey was born. The infection went to her brain. She’s one of just three kids in the world living with this condition.

One of her favorite things is water, and swimming.

“It allows her the freedom to be able to do the things that she normally would not be able to do. We couldn’t go out in public around a lot of people. Here we can have our friends over and she can be in the pool and its good therapy for her. It just makes my heart happy seeing my baby be able to be like the other kids. When she’s in the pool, there’s no difference between them.” said Stephanie Banda, Journey’s mom.

The pool has a ladder on the side that can be positioned high up off the ground for safety when the pool is not in use.

If you’d like to help make a South Plains kid’s dream come true you can make a secure donation here.