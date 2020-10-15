Wish Wednesday: Kaliska is surprised with her dream camper

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation pulled out all the stops to make sure Kaliska’s dream came true.

She wished for a camper to spend time with her family in the great outdoors. Kaliska and her five sisters have dreams of the many places they will go, but a place near Burleson is top on the list.

“I want to go to Jellystone.” said Kaliska Havens, Wish kid.

“She just wants to go camping and fishing” said Richard Havens, Kaliska’s father.

Her wish came true after a tough two years.

“October 13, 2018, she fell off a set of bunk beds. I’m a mom of seven, so I didn’t think much of it,” her mother, Melanie Havens, said.” She had a small knot on her leg. We thought it was a deep tissue bruise and was just going to have to heal.”

Melanie said they took Kaliska to the doctor when it didn’t heal.

“On November 30th, we took her to the pediatrician and said ‘something’s not right, let’s do more tests,'” she said. “She told us it was cancer, but they didn’t know what type of cancer.”

A tumor was discovered in Kaliska’s leg. She was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma.

“It was growing rapid,” Melanie said. “It started out this size and it was the size of my hand when they took it out. We were able to save her leg.”

A titanium rod replaced her bone, and Kaliska finished her treatment. It wasn’t long until doctors found no evidence of disease.

Kaliska would endure another big health scare this Spring though.

“In May, her kidneys were shut down,” Richard said. “The day after Memorial Day we life flighted her to Dallas.” said Richard.

Kaliska would spend the next four months there with her mom.

“She was pretty sick,” Melanie said. “God saw us through it. I pray we never have to go back through it again.”

On September 23rd, Kaliska celebrated one year cancer free. This long awaited wish come true, came at the perfect time.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.