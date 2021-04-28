Wish Wednesday: Kelle B Jammin’ helps Celebrate World Wish Day

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is ready to celebrate World Wish Day Thursday, with a virtual fundraiser.

It won’t cost anything to participate, but you do need to register. There’s an auction and several other surprises planned, and it will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

A local favorite is joining in on the fun. The super creative Kelle Barnard is the owner of Kelle B Jammin’, she was approached by the foundation to cook up something for donors. So she made some blue lemonade jam for the occasion.

Those jams along with some other Texas treats were sent to a hundred donors. Barnard said it was a no-brainer to support a foundation that does so much for our kids.

“They contacted me to represent the Lubbock County area. So I made 100 mini jams and sent it off to them,” she said.

Bernard said her mantra this year is to “spread love.”

“Being able to work with such a reputable and amazing organization such as Make-A-Wish has been amazing,” she said. “They are top notch and do such amazing things for our local people here, which is huge for me. I’m all about local, shopping local, local local everything. They’ve been really wonderful.”

If you got one of the boxes with her jams inside, the Make-A-Wish Foundation wants to see pictures of your party at home. Post one, with the hashtag #HopeAcrossTX21.

Click here to register for the event.

Click here to learn more about Kelle B Jammin’.