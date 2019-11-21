Wish Wednesday: Kellianne Klass learns a ballroom dance to help make dreams come true

LUBBOCK, Texas — Every weekday morning, she wakes up before most of us. Around 2 a.m., Kellianne Klass walks into the KAMC weather lab to work on the day’s forecast.

But, her day isn’t over after the 11 a.m. newscast. In the evening, she’s in the dance studio learning to ballroom dance.

“We are doing a choreographed routine,” said Jeremy Bouer, Klass’ dance partner. “It’s a special theatrical routine for Waltzing for Wishes.”

Klass is no stranger to dance as she’s performed on stage since she was little. However, she said ballroom isn’t something she’s ever done before.

“It’s been kind of challenging. I’ve had dance background for fifteen years. In so many different things except ballroom,” she said. “So trying to learn ballroom dance is something I’ve never experienced before.”

Her professional dancer, Jeremy Bouer is a member of Texas Tech’s Ballroom Club.

Bouer said helping teach her is a highlight of the whole experience.

“It’s going good,” Bouer said. “As soon as you look at it, you go ‘oh, it’s easy.’ It’s a lot harder when we get in there go through it ourselves.”

With 12 weeks until the gala, these two are working hard to be ready.

If you’d like to take classes, or learn more about his studio give him a call at 806-480-0006. Click here to learn more about the Studio.

There are still tickets available to this years Waltzing for Wishes Gala on February 15th. If you’d like to attend, call 806-785-9474. Or e-mail waltzing@ntx.org

