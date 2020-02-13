Wish Wednesday: Kellianne ready to dazzle at the Waltzing for Wishes Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Waltzing for Wishes gala is this Saturday and it’s biggest fundraiser of the year for the Make-A-wish Foundation.

KAMC’s Kellianne Klass will be performing. She and many others have been practicing for months in preparation.​

Of course, all of this is an effort to raise money for kids right here on the South Plains.​ On average, it costs about $9,000 to grant a wish.

The Make-a-wish foundation’s mission is to make sure every eligible child gets a wish. ​Now, if you can’t make it out to the gala this weekend, but want to get involved, there are all sorts of things you can do.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation always needs volunteers. If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

