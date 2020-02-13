Wish Wednesday: Kellianne ready to dazzle at the Waltzing for Wishes Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Waltzing for Wishes gala is this Saturday and it’s biggest fundraiser of the year for the Make-A-wish Foundation.
KAMC’s Kellianne Klass will be performing. She and many others have been practicing for months in preparation.
Of course, all of this is an effort to raise money for kids right here on the South Plains. On average, it costs about $9,000 to grant a wish.
The Make-a-wish foundation’s mission is to make sure every eligible child gets a wish. Now, if you can’t make it out to the gala this weekend, but want to get involved, there are all sorts of things you can do.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation always needs volunteers. If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.
Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/