Wish Wednesday: Lexie serves up a meal inside her new playhouse

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last year, Lexie Brown was dreaming about her playhouse. This Summer, thanks to Make-A-Wish, her dream became a reality.

“I’m going to put all my toys and one kitchen and I cook banana sauce and pizza,” she said.

Ruthie Brown, Lexie’s mom said she wanted a pink and blue themed playhouse. The house comes complete with floral curtains and a kitchen.

“Of course, it has the roof, the porch and on the inside it has an AC it has the loft flooring electricity.” Ruthie Brown said.

It’s the perfect place to spend time with her friends and family, and that’s just what she wanted.

Anytime you visit, she said you can expect to receive the most delicious meal.

“She was active beforehand, but she’s more active because she wants to come out here,” Ruthie Brown said. “And she’s moving all the time in there. She uses her imagination like crazy.”

When Lexie was tiny, she had to undergo several heart surgeries.

“The doctors were even amazed. They said they were going to have to leave her chest open and everything, but they didn’t have to,” Ruthie Brown said. “Every single day after that she was off the ventilator after that chest tubes she was coming off of something and we walked out.”

Now, Lexie has regular doctors visits to make sure she’s doing great.

“Three weeks after she was born care flighted to Lubbock,” Ruthie Brown said. “Had transpositions of the great vessels she had that surgery and hasn’t had one since them.”

Now, Lexie is ready to entertain. Her house doesn’t just have a kitchen and dining area, but it also contains a Barbie playhouse, and even a loft. She’s asking for one renovation though.

“She wants me to paint the back wall chalk board paint,” Ruthie Brown said.

Lexie, her friends and whole family are spending a lot of time enjoying her dream come true.

“We thank god for her,” she said. “She’s our miracle baby.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

