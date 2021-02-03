Wish Wednesday: Little girl wishes for puppy to help get her through treatments

AMHERST N.Y. (WIVB) — Many kids wish for a four-legged friend for Christmas. But some need the companionship more than others.

5-year-old Cristaly was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder at just 22 days old.

“She wished for a little puppy that she could take care of, that could also bring her comfort during her medical treatments and when she had to get shots,” said Make-A-Wish WNY director of program services, Cheryl Unger.

So adding to her life this white, fluffy, Maltese named Mistletoe is helping her to smile.

Her mother says Mistletoe is the first thing Cristaly asks for after treatment at Roswell. And that the pair is already inseparable.

“It hasn’t spent a day or night in the crate yet, it’s always snuggling up with her,” said Unger.

Make-A-Wish WNY is giving the family one year of the basic vet care for the puppy. The organization has also provided supplies so the family can have everything they need to take care of it.