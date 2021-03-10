Wish Wednesday: Littlefield High School invites you to their annual cake auction

LUBBOCK, Texas — Littlefield High School students are gearing up for a long time tradition. The big cake auction has been going on there for more than 50 years.

This year, students will grant two wishes. Each year, the football team brings in cakes to auction off to the highest bidder.

On average, it costs about $1,000 to grant a wish. In the past, some of these sweet creations have gone for thousands of dollars.

You’re invited to help them raise the money. It will be held March 25 in the Wildcat gym, and will start at around 10:30 a.m.

This is the fifth year they’ll be granting someone’s wish.