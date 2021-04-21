Wish Wednesday: Littlefield High School senior gives back to Covenant Children’s Hospital as his wish

Littlefield High School students recently raised $9,000 to grant one of their peers wish and benefitting Covenant Children’s Hospital.

The football team and student council raised the money through the school’s annual cake auction.

The student is a member of the football team. He was diagnosed with Leukemia his sophomore year. Now he’s ending his senior year with his friends who worked so hard to make his wish come true.

“We came and presented the check to Covenant. This check was one of the wishes for one of the students at the school. His wish was to give it to Covenant Children’s Hospital,” said student council member Dylon Redmon.

The student wanted to make sure this money is used to help teens in treatment.

“To be used in anyway that we can help during their hospital stay. To make it a little more teen friendly. Having food brought in from outside restaurants or anything to make their stay just a little bit better.” said Kathryn Pylant, Covenant Children’s Childlife Specialist.

One idea: a gaming system.

“Having to sit in a hospital bed, hospitals aren’t fun. Bringing this in will give them some interaction give them something to do.” said Redmon.

His friends and health care workers who treat him said they’re not at all surprised this young man chose his wish to give back to others.

“I know what kind of dude he is. I know he likes to help people out. Him doing something like that just really doesn’t surprise me,” said football player Chris Brown, “I know that’s what he wanted to do.”