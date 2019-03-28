Wish Wednesday: Littlefield HS Students auction cake for wishes

After 50 years of tradition, a cake auction was once again held at Littlefield High School, not just for tasty treats, but to help make dreams come true.



The cake auction helps make wishes come true and it is run entirely by students.



Colton Cambell, varsity football player, made his cake in the shape of Wildcat Stadium. His cake went up for auction along with dozens of other tasty treats in the auction.



“It’s a pina colada cake with butter cream icing,” Campbell said.



They’ve seen cookie cakes from the mall go from a few dollars all the way up to hundreds of dollars.



“For the past three years, I’ve been next to the auctioneer,” said Claudia Martinez, Student Council. “Taking the prices, it’s really an honor getting this experience being down here.”



“There’s nothing better than this,” said John Roley, owner John Roley’s Auto Center. “It’s truly a gift. It helps them get through some tough times. Life gave them kind of a bad hand here and there, but it gives them a good hand up. it’s a tremendous deal.”



Roley isn’t the only one keeping his eyes on the auction, students are also making bids.



“You know I am so proud of them because every year all the students join together to be able to afford a cake,” Martinez said. “These cakes are very pricey. They are so willing to donate and so willing to encourage others to donate as well. so they’re doing a great job representing Littlefield.”



Colton’s cake was just one of several going for hundreds.



“The kids are running the deal,” Roley said. “It’s going well of course I’m very proud good for them. His son had a cake in there how much money did the cake bring 350 dollars.”