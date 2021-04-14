Wish Wednesday: Littlefield HS Students raise $11,956 to grant wishes

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Once again, the Littlefield High School Wildcats auctioned off cakes brought in by the football team.

“We do this to raise money for charity. We do this to grant a wish every year. This is our biggest deal to raise enough money to grant a wish.” said Dylon Redmon, Student Council Member.

With plenty of delicious cakes to choose from, some auctioning off for thousands of dollars.

“Phenomenal they always do such a great job. Some of them make their cakes, some of them find local bakers to make their cakes.” said Redmon. “It’s just really awesome to be part of this community.”

All the money raised from year’s auction will go to grant two wishes of students at Littlefield elementary.

“It’s good to see all the community come together for a really good cause. it’s just a long tradition so we look forward to it every year.” said Madison McNeese, Student Council Member.

Because of the pandemic last year, money raised in that auction hasn’t been spent.

It will go toward granting a teammate’s wish.

It affected all of us in a bad way. We all had to come together and be there for him and support him no matter what.” said football player Javier Ybarra.

He’s undergoing treatment for leukemia, which was diagnosed his sophomore year.

His battle, and what he goes through on a daily is always on the minds of his teammates. When his friends found out his wish, they weren’t surprised at all.

“He wants that wish to go to the covenant hospital and make that wish come true.” said Ybarra.

Overall, students raised $11,956 to grant wishes.

More specifically all the money raised will be given to Covenant Children’s Hospital, to help brighten the lives of other kids going through treatment just like his is.

“It’s just amazing he has this wish and he’s giving back; I think that’s awesome.” said McNeese.