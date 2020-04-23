Wish Wednesday: Littlefield’s cake auction extra special this year

LTTLEFIELD, Texas — If you’ve lived in Littlefield sometime during the last 50 years, you’ve probably heard of the cake auction. The annual tradition is a collaboration between the Littlefield High School Student Council and the varsity football team.

For the last four years the Make-A-Wish Foundation is the big recipient.​ “We raised two thousand dollars the first year for Make-A-Wish,” former principal Ricky Hobbs said, back in 2012.

​The average cost of a wish has increased to about $10,000 since then.

​”It feels good all the tradition,” said Mason Bryant, Senior at Littlefield high school.​ “It’s good for community good to keep it going.”

It’s been a tough school year for Littlefield High School.​

“Our classmate has leukemia,” said Stephanie Jolley, Student Council member. “This year is really good help to buy cakes.”

​When he got diagnosed with leukemia it was a scary deal,” said Caden Castillo, Football Player.​

The school also lost a beloved nurse, Missy Hobbs.​

“I made it special. We had a nurse pass away. I made a cake and dedicated it to her,” said Jolley.​

When the cakes went up for auction, so did everyone’s heart.

​”It means a lot because you can help someone in the end. Its what Littlefield is about. It shows what our school is,” said Delayna Garcia, student council member.​

The students and community raised $11,000 to grant a wish.

Because classes have been canceled, Littlefield High School might get a chance to begin and end the next school year by granting two wishes.​

Missy Hobbs passed away just a few days before the auction was held, after a battle with cancer.​

Make-A-Wish was one of her favorite organizations, and many in attendance made donations in her honor. ​Hobbs was 57-years-old.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/