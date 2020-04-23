Wish Wednesday: Littlefield’s cake auction extra special this year

LTTLEFIELD, Texas — If you’ve lived in Littlefield sometime during the last 50 years, you’ve probably heard of the cake auction. The annual tradition is a collaboration between the Littlefield High School Student Council and the varsity football team.
For the last four years the Make-A-Wish Foundation is the big recipient. “We raised two thousand dollars the first year for Make-A-Wish,” former principal Ricky Hobbs said, back in 2012.
The average cost of a wish has increased to about $10,000 since then.
”It feels good all the tradition,” said Mason Bryant, Senior at Littlefield high school. “It’s good for community good to keep it going.”
It’s been a tough school year for Littlefield High School.
“Our classmate has leukemia,” said Stephanie Jolley, Student Council member. “This year is really good help to buy cakes.”
When he got diagnosed with leukemia it was a scary deal,” said Caden Castillo, Football Player.
The school also lost a beloved nurse, Missy Hobbs.
“I made it special. We had a nurse pass away. I made a cake and dedicated it to her,” said Jolley.
When the cakes went up for auction, so did everyone’s heart.
”It means a lot because you can help someone in the end. Its what Littlefield is about. It shows what our school is,” said Delayna Garcia, student council member.
The students and community raised $11,000 to grant a wish.
Because classes have been canceled, Littlefield High School might get a chance to begin and end the next school year by granting two wishes.
Missy Hobbs passed away just a few days before the auction was held, after a battle with cancer.
Make-A-Wish was one of her favorite organizations, and many in attendance made donations in her honor. Hobbs was 57-years-old.
If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.
Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/