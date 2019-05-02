Wish Wednesday: Maddison goes to Disney World

LUBBOCK, Texas — Maddison Dickey, 16, had one true wish — to go to Disney World.

And even though her trip was delayed a few weeks because of her cancer treatment, she got to live out her dream in March.

With stops in Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World, her mom Brandy Dickey said the trip was made special from the moment they landed in Florida.

“It was wonderful,” Brandy Dickey said. “I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect at first. When we got there from the minute we got off the plane we were greeted. They treat you like family. You’re not just a guest, the way they took care of her every need was unbelievable.”

She said a few of the highlights included the water rides, hanging out with the animals and not waiting in long lines.

“At any park we went to, she was first in line,” she said. “Pretty much treated like royalty.”

Maddison brought home her favorite souvenirs, including some fast and furious jewelry.

“What was your favorite part of universal? I think it was Fast and Furious — yep,” Brandy Dickey said. “She has her Fast and Furious earrings on, got her picture taken next to Dom.”

Maddison is celebrating being cancer free, learning of her remission right before leaving Lubbock.

“To see her go through that and endure everything that she endured makes me proud of her because she’s so strong,” Brandy Dickey said.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.