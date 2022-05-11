SHALLOWATER, Texas — Makaila Molina is a senior at Shallowater High School. She was diagnosed with cancer her freshman year.

“I used to play the tuba and it was sitting on my shoulder and I got a giant bump right here,” Makaila said. “And I found out in the summer, but I didn’t go to the doctor because I was scared.”

Knowing it could be something serious, she knew she had to go see her doctor.

“When I did go to the doctor after being misdiagnosed quite a few times, they finally biopsied it and it came back Hodgkin’s lymphoma.” said Molina.

Makaila spent that her entire freshman year studying from home and finishing up her treatments.

“Went back Sophomore year and I was declared cancer-free.” said Molina.

A short time later, Makaila learned she was going to be granted a wish.

“At first I wanted to take a trip, but it got postponed because of COVID.” said Molina.

So, she’s taking her wish as an opportunity to help further her education.

“For college, I’m probably going to have to be paying for it myself. So, I was like ‘I should get my college stuff,'” Molina said. “So, I got my computer and stuff like that so I would have it for college.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation wrapped up and delivered her new electronics.

“A computer speaker projector so I don’t have to have a TV, a new phone, a camera, I’m excited.” said Molina.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.