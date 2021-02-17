Wish Wednesday: Make-A-Wish Gearing up for April Virtual Fundraiser

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is still granting non-travel wishes. The average cost of a wish is $10,000

That’s why your donations matter. The foundation has made the tough decision to cancel it’s annual Waltzing for Wishes fundraising event here in Lubbock.

The South Plains is part of the North Texas chapter of the foundation, which serves 161 Texas counties. Because many of their fundraisers were canceled, the foundation is putting together a virtual fundraiser on April 29.

The online fundraiser will include an auction and several other surprises, as they continue their work to grant wishes for Texas children battling critical illnesses.

If you’d like to get involved with this, you won’t be disappointed.

One way to do it is to send an email to together@ntx.wish.org.