LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation started its new fiscal year on September 1. KAMC took a look back over the last year as we’ve brought you lots of wishes granted here on the South Plains.

From playhouses to play sets and everything in between, our wish kids are very imaginative.

In Lubbock County alone, 21 wish kids had their dreams come true during the past year. Make-A-Wish North Texas doesn’t just cover Lubbock county, but 161 others.

Combined, the foundation granted 488 wishes. Each wish costs on average about $12,000. which means every dollar donated counts toward helping make dreams come true for our deserving wish kids. The foundation could use more volunteers also. You can get involved by clicking here.