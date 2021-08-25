Wish Wednesday: Mariana goes on a shopping spree around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — 17-year-old Mariana Lopez from Odessa has spent the last few months fighting off cancer. So, when the Make-A-Wish Foundation approached her wanting to see what her wish would be, she chose a shopping spree in Lubbock.

Mariana had a full itinerary as soon as she arrived. She was diagnosed with Leukemia in February and spent many days in treatment here in Lubbock. Her doctors and nurses made a huge impact on her.

“They always made me not feel sick. They always motivated me to keep going and that’s why I feel like I’m here as well. They took good care of me.” said Mariana Lopez. This shopping trip was much more than a wish granted.

“My wish was to feel better and I’m happy to be here and so this is a blessing,” said Mariana Lopez.

It’s also a celebration, as she rang the bell on July 28th, 2021. Mariana is now cancer free.

“It’s great to see her smile again, we’re here in Lubbock because there’s great people.” said Miguel Lopez, Mariana’s dad.

“I’ve been wanting to share my wish with my family because I wouldn’t be here without them. They’re granting two wishes actually.” said Mariana Lopez.

During her time hopping from store to store she grabbed lunch at Texas Roadhouse before venturing to the South Plains Mall. Her first stop inside, Game Stop.

Where she was able to get a PlayStation, plenty of games and even toys for her niece and nephew.

Her mom, Sonia hopes Mariana’s story will inspire other kids and families fighting similar battles will turn to Make-A-Wish.

“First, she’s already cured and having her wish granted as well. It’s a blessing for us, it gives another family to have hope.”

Mariana graduated from high school early and will soon start her first semester of cosmetology school, where she has big dreams for her future.

“To have self-confidence. I have always struggled with self-confidence, and I will be glad to help somebody to feel confidence about themselves.” said Mariana Lopez.

If you’d like to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, click here.