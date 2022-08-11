LUBBOCK, Texas — Kim Elenez is the new President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. She’s been working in this new position for almost a month now, inspired by the foundation and its wish kids long before taking the job.

“You know candidly, I just, I wanted to do this,” Elenez said. “I mean, I really was just so fired up from the second that I saw the position. I just thought that’s what I’m meant to do,” said Elenez.

She’s certainly got her work cut out for her.

“Across the entire chapter, again it’s 161 counties from, you know East Texas all the way to El Paso, encompassing the entire South Plains region as well,” said Elenez.

One of the reasons she took the job is where the money goes.

“The money that we fundraise here locally goes specifically to the kids in the local areas that we serve,” said Elenez.

Right now, there is a big need for more volunteers, especially wish granters.

“Currently we have almost 1,300 children in our local region that are waiting for their wish. So, that’s a pretty significant pipeline of kids that are waiting for that to happen. You know, again, a lot of these kids are facing the critical illnesses that make that time really valuable,” said Elenez.

These next few weeks are crucial as the foundation as it works to grant as many wishes as possible before the end of August.

“We’re driving hard to grant 450 or more wishes this year, we’re on track to do that, but we need support,” said Elenez.

The average cost of a wish is now more than $12,000 and with 61 wish kids on the South Plains waiting on their wishes, it can add up.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to ensure that we’re really driving our mission of granting the wish of every eligible child in the North Texas Chapter Region,” said Elenez.

