LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets a lot of help from people in our community who refer kids fighting critical illnesses to the organization. One instrumental person in the process of making sure all of the South Plains kids get a wish is University Medical Center’s Child Life Specialist, Amy Garcia.

Garcia’s day-to-day job includes helping children through their diagnosis and teaching them about what procedures and treatments they will need. She often times refers children to the Make-A-Wish Foundation where they get to choose their one true wish, she looks forward to hearing all about their adventures when they get back. Most importantly, Garcia acts as a confidant to these kids to help make their days a little brighter.

Watch the above story to see how she made a big impact on Karson Ward, a cancer survivor. It costs on average ten thousand dollars to grant one wish. If you would like to help make dreams come true, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at (806) 785-9474.