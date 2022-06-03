LUBBOCK, Texas — Three years ago, Milo was diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma. At first his parents weren’t quite sure what was going on.

“Milo, he’s your typical 4-year-old. Very energetic, loves to play with his sister, loves monster trucks and cars, does sports — typical boy.” said Ruben Baldovinos, Milo’s dad.

“We noticed his belly was getting bigger and bigger,” said Baldovinos. “We just thought it was bloating because he had just started eating solid foods. Then we did some more investigating, and it turned out to be a tumor growing on his left kidney.”

Milo went through chemo and surgery where doctors removed the kidney with the tumor. While he was going through treatment, his nurses told his parents about the Make-A-Wish Foundation. When his wish granters asked what he wanted, he said his very own playhouse.

“It was great, it made his day. He loves going to the park. So now finally having one in his house, it made his day. He loves playing in the playhouse. Playing with his little sister they can both enjoy it and they love running around it,” said Baldovinos.

Milo’s new playhouse was built in just a few days while they were out of town.

“It’s a big surprise for him to see that being completed,” said Baldovinos. “He did see while we were here for the first part when they were first building it but he didn’t really know exactly what it was.”

Not only did Milo get a playhouse, but also a sandbox where he can play with his dump trucks and monster trucks.

His family is thankful to see him having fun with his little sister after his tough battle with cancer.

“Just getting to see him playing like a normal 4-year-old kid on his playhouse,” said Baldovinos.

This begins a new chapter for Milo and his family.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474