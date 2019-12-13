Wish Wednesday: Paxton’s wish to be a zookeeper is granted!

LUBBOCK, Texas — One little girl suffering from cancer got the experience of a lifetime for anyone who absolutely loves animals.

“So, from the time she was really small, Paxton’s always really loved taking care of animals,” said Shannon Kirkland, Paxton’s mom.

When she learned her wish was being granted by Make-A-Wish, Paxton knew exactly where she wanted to go — the San Diego Zoo.​

“She’s debating whether she wants to be a zookeeper or veterinarian when she grows up,” Shannon Kirkland said. “Maybe this will help her decide which way to go.”​

On her ninth birthday, Paxton will spend the day with her family and favorite animal — a sloth.​

“What grows on them because they move so slow?” Shannon said to Paxton.

“Algae,” Paxton replied, knowledgeably.

Paxton was battling cancer when she found out her wish was going to be granted.​

“We have a healthy girl, and she gets to do what she loves,” Shannon​ said. “And it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

Her big sister is also looking forward to watching Paxton’s wish come true.​

“She’s just always wanted to be with all the animals, and she gets to,” said Peyton Kirkland, Paxton’s sister.​

Paxton has been looking forward to her wish for a long time.

“We’re very thankful for the opportunity,” said George Kirkland, Paxton’s dad. “Thankful to Make-A-Wish. Excited to be going on this trip as a family. To celebrate her being cancer free. To put a bow on this experience for us.”

​If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

