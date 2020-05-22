Wish Wednesday: Picoso’s helps wish kid raise more than $3,000 for wishes

LUBBOCK, Texas — A few weeks ago Picoso’s stepped up to help Tra Thomas, a Wish kid, continue the tradition of selling lemonade. This, after Lemonade Day was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

“We were able to raise over three thousand dollars. We’re very excited to present this check to Make-A-Wish,” said Jeremy Waller, Owner of Picoso’s.

“He keeps you laughing, and a great smile on your face,” said Genesis Davis, manager of Picoso’s.​

This is his sixth year to participate, and he’s got a lofty goal.​

“He said ‘I want to raise a total of $10,000 by the time I graduate.’ So to miss this year really would have put a dent in his progress,” said Candice Hayes, development officer for Make-A-Wish.​

So, Picoso’s helped him raise over a third of his goal.

​Employees and managers were excited to dive right in and help.

​”When I heard that we were partnering with Make-A-Wish to do all of this. I was so excited to jump on board and help Tra, and get everything that he needed to get to make his goal to donating to Make-A-Wish.​”

Tra didn’t take the day off, he spent several hours speaking to customers about his trip to Disney World, and explaining why raising this money is so important.​

“I mean getting to hear his story and getting to hear how he’s been wanting to pass it on and pay it forward to other children. To be able to make a wish for them. To be a part of that has been great,” said Waller.​

If you'd like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.