Wish Wednesday: Pure Barre holds fundraiser to help make wishes come true

The Lubbock community has taken a lot of gut punches over the last nine months as a result of the Coronavirus.

Because of that, a lot of charitable organizations are struggling to meet their fundraising goals.

So, many business owners in town are stepping up to help out in any way they can. That’s exactly what Pure Barre is doing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

When owner Sarah Tucker found out the Waltzing for Wishes gala had to be canceled next year, she and her husband did some brain storming. They came up with a fun way to raise money to help make wishes come true.

Everytime someone brings in a friend, Tucker will donate $15 dollars, and for every $100 dollars spent on retail, another $15 will be donated.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

To learn more about Pure Barre, click here.