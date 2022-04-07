LUBBOCK, Texas – 4-year-old Rhue Forester was diagnosed with cancer at 2 years old. Her Child Life Specialists nominated her to get a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She asked for a playhouse and recently received her dream come true.

“We talked to Rhue about what her favorite things are.” said Alison Feaster, Rhue’s mom.

Rhue’s parents were able to keep this cozy home a secret for more than a week for the big reveal.

“She’s a homebody, so we thought nothing would be more perfect than her own little house. said Feaster. “She can play in it with her sister and cousins. She got to pick out the color and all kinds of stuff.”

The confetti carpet is just one of the highlights. Her house comes complete with an air conditioner, pergola, plants, and wrap around porch.

“I honestly had no idea they made houses like this now. It’s like a pinterest dream come true honestly. When I started seeing the pictures of it coming together, I was blown away. We’ve all made jokes about which one of us gets to stay out here.” said Feaster.

Two years ago, Rhue was diagnosed with cancer.

“We found a tumor in her pelvis. She went through four rounds of chemo and braved a lot of things that I don’t know a lot of adults could endure.

So, I told her for being so brave and special she’s going to get a surprise from Make-A-Wish.” said Feaster.

Rhue’s already learning how to take care of her house. One of the first things she wanted to do was water her plants.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.