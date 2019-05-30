Wish Wednesday: Robert Lance Jewelers Watches for Wishes Big Success

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over the last year, Robert Lance Jewelers hosted watches for wishes. For every watch battery sold for 10 dollars, all proceeds went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Nine hundred watch batteries were sold making a grand total of $9,000 to help kids.

Becky Hardin, with Robert Lance Jewelers, said customers who needed batteries for their watches loved knowing the money was going to help make dreams come true.

Since the average cost of one wish is $9,000, they were able to raise enough money to grant one wish.

“We love Make-A-Wish because we love to do anything that makes kids happy,” Hardin said. “We know that going through treatments and things is really hard on them and hard on their families. So we wanted to bring a little magic into their medical treatments.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.

https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/