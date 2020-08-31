Wish Wednesday: Ronald McDonald house sends birthday cards to Kaison and you can too!

Kaison Garza turns six on August 31, and his simple wish is to receive birthday cards. Lubbock’s Ronald McDonald House answered the call by sending dozens of cards and a shirt his way.

Garza’s family has stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while their son receives treatment for Spina Bifida. Two weeks ago, Kaison had Emergency surgery at Covenant. He’s doing much better now and is resting at his home in Snyder.

He sure could use a few birthday cards to cheer him up. Send them to:

Kaison Garza

3718 Austin Avenue

Snyder, Texas 79549

If you’d like to help the family with medical bills click here.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

