Wish Wednesday: Rylan goes to Hogwarts

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Make-A-Wish kid was treated to the most magical trip of a lifetime — a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios.

“For me it’s indescribable,” said Rylan Oaks, Wish Kid. “My real wish was to go to Harry Potter and they decided that I got to go to both.”

Since Disney World and Universal Studios are so close together, Rylan and his family were able to experience it all.

First stop, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where he had the chance to become a wizard.

Kathy Oaks, Rylan’s mom, said she recalls the moment Rylan got to get his wand.

“There were little places and you stood on the star, and you did the motion that was on the star at a camera and then whatever was in the window or outside would do something,” Rylan said.

He even made it rain.

“So, I was standing on a star and I think I did something like that and it started raining,” Rylan said.

Rylan is battling ITP, an autoimmune condition.

“So, it’s in which his body destroys his platelets,” Kathy Oaks said. “So, its considered both an autoimmune disease and a bleeding disorder. Most kids this resolves pretty spontaneously within a few months. In September, it’ll be three years.”

For Kathy Oaks, being able to see her son walk into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter was the best part of the trip.

“It was pretty magical for sure,” she said. “So when we walked in, it look just like Diagon Alley his face lit up. It felt like we were in the books.”

She said they didn’t have to wait in line, and Rylan was able to ride any ride he wanted as many times as he wanted.

“We basically just did all the rides at least four times,” Rylan Oaks said.

“I think the coolest part for us, Disney and Universal both really treat these wish kids like the stars that they are,” Kathy Oaks said. “So we got to fast pass all the rides and ride anything as many times as he wanted to. He was King of the day.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

