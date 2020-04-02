Wish Wednesday: Send messages of hope to kids

LUBBOCK, Texas — Right now, there are many Wish Kids out there waiting anxiously to have their wishes granted.

For everyone’s safety, travel wishes have been put on hold. Particularly because Wish kids are some of the most vulnerable out there.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation doesn’t just grant wishes they bring hope to these kids and their families. So, they’re asking for your messages of hope.

The foundation can send to those messages to kids waiting for their dreams to come true.​ Here’s what you can do: write, record or take a picture with your messages. Then post to your social media accounts tagging @makeawishnt with #wishesarewaiting.​

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/