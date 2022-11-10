SHALLOWATER, Texas — 4-year-old Baylor Buckner loves the color pink, unicorns and everything girlie. The Make-A-Wish Foundation recently granted her wish of a playhouse in her back yard.

It was filled with all her favorite things, and she deserves it.

When she was 2-years-old she was diagnosed with cancer. She went through tough treatments and lots of stays at the hospital. Baylor is non-verbal, so her parents worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to decide what would best suit her for this wish.

“She loves to serve food and be silly. She loves being by herself and outside. Baylor was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July of 2020. She was diagnosed in 2020, she was in remission by August and now we’re completely done,” her mother Shayna Buckner said.

Shayna said the person who built the house made sure it was done just in time for her last dose of chemotherapy.

“Then we got to celebrate and she got to see her house so it was really great,” Shayna said.

Baylor’s house comes complete with patio lights and an air conditions. Thanks to AMP Electric who donated their time and expertise to make sure her house has all the amenities.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474