Wish Wednesday: Siblings have similar dreams come true

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dayson and Tinsley are siblings and best friends. They’re both fighting serious health problems which means spending lots of time inside hospitals.

So, the Make-A-Wish Foundation knew these two and their families needed a break from all that.

“Dayson and Tinsley are Irish twins,” said Heather Hays, their mother.​ “They were both born in 2015. He was born in January and she was born in December.”

Dayson has a very rare condition called Cat eye syndrome. He was diagnosed shortly after he was born.​

“It affects his heart, eyesight, hearing and bowels,” Hays said. “He has bilateral hearing loss. At three-weeks-old he went to Texas Children’s to have open heart surgery.”

That was a week before his little sister was born.​

“When Tinsley was born, everything was great until about three-months-old. She started having gird and all that. We were noticing the mood swings,” Hays said.

​Tinsley diagnosed with ATRT Brain Cancer, and must go to Memphis every few months for check-ups.

“Her pediatrician sent us to a neurologist got MRI showing a golf ball sized tumor in lower cerebellum,” Hays said.

​Dayson and Tinsley have to spend a lot of time seeing doctors, so the Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to make sure they both got their own wishes.

Dayson’s was granted first, he chose a trip to Disney World.​

“He absolutely loves everything to do with Mickey Mouse,” Hays said.​ “Part of the trip is also going to Universal, and Transformers are huge for our family.”

He even got a chance to meet Optimus Prime.​

Then, it was Tinsley’s turn. She also chose to take a trip to Disney World, for different reasons of course.

“She was so excited to meet all the princesses,” Hays said. “She got to go to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and act like a princess. and they dressed her up and made her more pretty than she already is.” ​

Both Dayson and Tinsley got to celebrate their birthdays at the most magical place on earth.​

“Got to eat at Chef Mickey’s,” Hays said.​ “Got birthday cake with napkins to swing around their heads.​ Tinsley got to meet Minnie. Dayson got to meet Mickey.”

She said none of this would be possible without the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. ​

“If it wasn’t for Make-A-Wish, we wouldn’t have gotten to enjoy each other,” she said. “They made my children’s dream come true. There’s no words that can express the gratitude.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/