Wish Wednesday: Sugarwish teams up with Make-A-Wish to deliver even more joy

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average cost of granting just one child’s wish is $10,000.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s goal is to grant the wish of every child who’s battling a life-threatening illness. A business based in Denver, Colorado knew there was something they could do to help make that happen.

Sugarwish is a website where you can buy candy, snacks, cookies and so much more. You can send it to whoever you’d like. It’s a way for you to spread a little happiness to friends and loved ones, or anyone else to brighten their day.

“Everything we do is on this overall as a company mission of delivering tiny moments of happiness and a little joy, said company co-founder and CEO Elisabeth Vezzani.

On the website, you’ll see a Make-A-Wish button. Just choose that, and a donation will be made to the foundation.

Vezzani said she always knew teaming up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation was a perfect fit.

“We always thought Make-A-Wish is the perfect charity that we would want to be involved with, that we could really help them not only just deliver joy but also support their mission,” she said.

Vezzani said Sugarwish has an option for companies sending out thank-you gifts to clients and others.

“Companies are able, when they’re sending Sugarwishes, to have Make-A-Wish be a choice. Companies really want that as an option. They really want to make a difference and we’re able to provide that,” she said. “We always feel like we’re so lucky to be in this business to see people helping people, and people wanting to cheer people up. It’s just so wonderful that we also get to help Make-A-Wish and help children that just need a fun happy experience.”

After the recipient chooses their favorites, Sugarwish will ship it right to their door.

If you know someone who needs a little cheer, you can check it out here.