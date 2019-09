LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation has a new office. It’s located at 9117 Milwaukee Avenue Suite 500.

Candice Hayes, Development Officer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, gives us a tour of the new facility.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.

