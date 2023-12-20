LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish foundation is getting ready to host Stars of the South Plains on February 24.

Application to enter the talent show will be open until January 24. Anyone with a talent, from singers to comedians is welcome to submit a video entry for a $25 fee.

The foundation will pick the best 12 or so applications to perform on the Buddy Holly Hall State. The winner will walk away with a $5,000 prize.

For those who might not want to enter, but would rather come to the show, tickets start at $25 for a seat and go up from there. If you would like to learn more, click here.