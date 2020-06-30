Wish Wednesday: Teen celebrates overcoming illness with donuts

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus pandemic has put a paused or a stop to many events, like the start of The Star Donut campaign, originally meant to begin in April on World Wish Day.

Today Dunkin and Make-A-Wish Western New York announce the return of the annual Make-A-Wish Star Donut, charitable initiative.

Beginning, June 19, until June 28, customers who donate 1$ to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’s in the Southern Tier, receive a Star Donut, where proceeds will benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters.

Since 2013, the campaign has raised more than $448,000 for Make-A-Wish chapters throughout Upstate New York. The organization has granted more than 3,500 wishes in the Western New York area, including Candon Westervelt, whose wish was honored by going to the Bahamas.