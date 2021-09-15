Wish Wednesday: Teen donates gaming consoles to Covenant Children’s Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation recently granted the wish of a teenager who wanted to remain anonymous, but also provide some entertainment for kids at Covenant Children’s Hospital. So, the foundation donated five gaming consoles to the hospital in his honor.

That way kids can have something to do while getting treatment.

For Covenant’s Child Life Specialist Lauren Bergmann, these video gaming systems really help make her job a little easier. It lets her get to know the kids better and interact with them during their treatments.

“We have one little boy who loves to play the Nintendo Switch, and one got donated. So, every time he comes in, he wants to race Mario Kart with me,” said Bergmann. “Since it’s a two-player game we’re able to race each other and have a challenge every time he comes in. Most kids, they pick their wish to go to Disney or have a shopping spree. This kid had a huge heart and wanted to give back to the hospital for all the kids of the future.”

