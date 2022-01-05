Wish Wednesday: Texas High School Recruit Excited to Help Make Wishes Come True

The Oklahoma Sooners signed quarterback Nick Evers recently. He’s one of those players who’s expected to get some deals for his name, image, and likeness.

Some of the money he makes is going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This will be the first NIL partnership with the nonprofit.

Evers tweeted the news Wednesday.

Evers said he’s passionate about the mission, and excited to help make wishes come true for kids who are battling life threatening illnesses.

it’s not just the Oklahoma chapter.

Evers is from Flower Mound, Texas. He’s raising money for our wish chapter too, North Texas Make-A-Wish.