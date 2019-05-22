Wish Wednesday: Texas Tech invites wish kids to Spring game

FRISCO, Texas — Two boys facing life threatening illnesses were treated to a special day as the Texas Tech football team held their spring game in Frisco.

Wish kids Christian Simpson and Leo Fernandez suited up with the team for drills as they got to be Red Raider football players for the day.

Wearing the red, black and white uniforms, the boys took the field with head coach Matt Wells and all the players.

Christian’s dad, Michael Simpson, said he grew up in West Texas, so getting to see his son in action with the team was a special treat.

“It was actually just amazing to see the smile on their face and see them playing,” Michael Simpson said. “When you have days like this you embrace those good memories that you’ll always have.”

The boys spent the day getting an inside look at what it’s like to play football at the college level.

“Just again, we’re kind of floored,” Michael Simpson said. “Got invited, didn’t know what to expect, rolled out red carpet for these kids and families. We’re so appreciative.”

Both boys have some words of advice for anyone battling a life threatening illness.

“Follow your dreams,” Fernandez said. “Never give up on them, and no matter what don’t give up.”

“Only think of now, not what’s in the future, and never give up.” said Christian Simpson.

These are words of advice their parents are proud of.

“Its tough times if you have a child in this situation,” Michael Simpson said. “So, when you can see a smile on their face that’s all you want for the kids.”

They are all looking forward to when the Red Raiders take on Montana State on August 31st.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.

https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/