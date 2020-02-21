Wish Wednesday: Thanks to generous donations more kids will receive wishes Like Turn on the lights

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation held its annual Waltzing for Wishes gala.

It raised nearly $400,000 for the foundation. That’s enough to grant 40 wishes for deserving wish kids right here on the South Plains.

Of course we have to congratulate our own Kellianne Klass. SAfter months of hard work and practice, she won best female dancer at the competition.

On Wednesday night, the starlight dancer was spotted at the Texas Tech game. Braelyn danced with her dad to a standing ovation.

During the Texas Tech game she held a sign saying she wrecked cancer. Last year the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish of going to Disney World.​

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/​

