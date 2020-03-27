Wish Wednesday: Thomas races all the way to Disney World

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation has put travel wishes on hold for the time being. So, we caught up with Thomas, who had his wish come true back in December.​

“Where did you get to go Thomas?” asked Stephanie Raben, Thomas’ mom.

“I went to Disney World!” Thomas exclaimed.

​Of course, Disney pulled out all the stops for Thomas and his family.

He said he was most excited about one thing, touring Radiator Springs and seeing all the Cars.

“Did you go see some shows? Were Anna and Elsa there at the shows?” his mom asked him.

“We met Cruz Ramirez, and she showed us her piston cup. That was pretty cool, and we took pictures inside the cozy cone.” ​

There were also plenty of shows to take in everyday. Thomas even got to sing and show off his muscles.​

“They had a talent competition for New Years Day at Give Kids The World. Thomas got to sing ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman’ in front of five wrestlers,” Raben said.

Thomas has a rare genetic condition called KBG.​

“He has seizures, we think gastro-intestinal issues we’re not sure. We also have immune system disorder. That’s what qualified us for our wish. He had to stay away from other kids and not go to school for six months,” Raben said. “We’ve been seizure free since May. We might make it one year.”

It was a week away from doctors visits, to ring in the new year Disney style.

​”We saw all the characters, they were singing and dancing right in front of us,” Raben said. “It felt like you could reach out and touch them. I just started crying because that was just so amazing. There we were and he his face was lit up.”

​If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/