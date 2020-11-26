Wish Wednesday: Toddler’s dream of a bernadoodle comes true

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some people believe wishes are only granted in fairytales, but one lucky toddler in Greer wished for a puppy and on Wednesday his wish was granted.

The Make-A-Wish foundation partnered with Subaru to present 3-year-old Wyatt with a new Bernadoodle puppy his family named Baxter.

Wyatt is nonverbal and blind, he suffers from neurological and chronic respiratory conditions. Organizers hope the new puppy will provide him with comfort and snuggles during this challenging time.

Misty Farmer, Make-A-Wish South Carolina CEO and President said COVID-19 has caused many wish families to become more isolated than ever before.

“Our wish kids are more isolated and vulnerable than ever before and we are just honored to be able to provide such a ray of light for Wyatt and his family during a time where they need it the most,” Farmer said.

Baxter was flown in from Ohio and he was the exact color and breed of dog that Wyatt wanted.

“To see the way he expresses himself when he touches the puppy. He smiled and that’s just something I’ll never forget” Dee Dee Miller, Wyatt’s mother, said.

Wyatt’s older siblings say they’re excited to have a brand new furry family member in their home.

Make-A-Wish hopes this gift will give Wyatt the hope and resilience to fight harder against his condition.