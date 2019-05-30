Wish Wednesday: Tra learns business skills while raising money for Make-A-Wish

LUBBOCK, Texas — Through the cold, rain, and even hot weather, every year you can count on Tra Thomas and his family to sell lemonade.

Tra Thomas, a Wish Kid, said he has a dream to have his own company one day.

The young budding businessman knows said he knows that it takes hard work and dedication to have a successful lemonade stand, but he also knows how important it is to pay it forward.

“Because Make-A-Wish gave me something and I want to give them something back,” Thomas said.

Of course, running a business does have its challenges.

“Fussing with each other because Tra’s so worried his little sister isn’t doing as much as he’s doing,” said Ruby Thomas, Tra’s Grandmother. “What you do is worry about your business. You both have to work.”

Tra Thomas has sickle cell anemia and six years ago he wished to go to Disney World. A trip he and his family said they still think about to this day.

“During the time he got his wish the transformers were out,” said Tyshuna, Tra’s mom. “Transformers had a part at Disney World. It was a vacation of a lifetime.”

Last year, he said he raised a thousand dollars for the Make-A-Wish Foundation because the foundation has taught him a lot.

“Taught me about myself,” Tra Thomas said. “Never to give up. Always keep your head up. Always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Of course, mom has advice for other families going through something similar.

“You’re not your disease,” Tyshuna said. “You’re more than that. Don’t let that stop you. You can be the next president if you really want to.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

