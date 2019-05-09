Wish Wednesday: TxDOT and firefighters help send wish kid to Disney World

LUBBOCK, Texas — A boy with a genetic disease and his family got the send off of a lifetime as they headed out for a trip to Disney World.

Joseph Peralez, the wish kid, and his family were taken to the airport in a fire truck. There were even more surprises ahead as firefighters took a detour to the airport down a one mile stretch of highway.

Texas Department of Public Safety employees had pulled out all the stops to surprise them before they arrived at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

TxDOT lined the road with all their special trucks and signs wishing them a fun trip to Disney World. The Peralez family was brought to tears by the meaningful sendoff.

“He’s got a genetic disease. He can’t tolerate anything with high protein or else he will go into a coma,” said Linda Peralez, Joseph’s mom. “We have to watch his diet, do his blood work at the end of the month. We’re blessed to have him here, because this genetic disease, I lost a child with this disease god knew why.”

So this trip, and these men and women cheering on Joseph means everything to them.

Joseph’s dad is a volunteer firefighter for the department in Idalou, and also works for TxDOT. The family only knew that they were getting a ride to the airport in a fire truck.

“I had talked to his boss yesterday, nothing was ever said. I asked if any pictures were going to be taken he said ‘no everyone’s going to be busy,” said Luis Peralez, Joseph’s dad.

This moment is one that Joseph had been asking about for weeks.

“Dad when do we leave, when are we going to start packing. He finally saw the packing part, he said we’re almost there. This morning was not a hard morning to get up with,” Luis said.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.