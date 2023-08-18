LUBBOCK, Texas — A few weeks ago, the Make-A-Wish Foundation hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year, the 16th annual Waltzing for Wishes gala.

KAMC’s Atiana San Miguel was stunning on stage — doing the Quick Step and taking home best dancer in the competition.

All the celebrity dancers did a great job. It’s not easy dancing in front of hundreds of people, but they did it to raise money for our South Plains Wish Kids.

Supporters helped raise over $100,000 dollars. The average cost of a wish is $10,000, so that money goes a long way.

“What we do here in Lubbock really does truly change lives,” said Kim Elenez, CEO, Make-A-Wish North Texas. “In fact, Make-A-Wish over the past ten years has granted over five hundred wishes right here in Lubbock. And if you can believe it, it’s all 100% locally funded.”

There are more than 50 South Plains kids waiting on their wishes. So, if you’d like to donate or volunteer, give our friend Denay Hooks a call at 806-785-9474 or click here.