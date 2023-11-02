LUBBOCK, Texas — One organization participating in the West Texas Giving Tuesday on November 28 is the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It costs on average $10,000 to grant one wish. As of Thursday, there are about 60 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted, not including the kids who are going through the application process.

You can make a donation at givingtuesdaywtx.org, click on the Make-A-Wish logo and from there you can choose what kind of donation you would like to give.

“That money stays here in the Lubbock area and surrounding counties to grant wishes for kids who are waiting in our pipeline and on our wish list. This year we’re looking to get even more people involved to help grant local wishes to Lubbock wish kids,” said Denay Hooks, Development officer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish is also in need of volunteers, if you’d like to get involved just email Denay at dhooks@ntx.wish.org.