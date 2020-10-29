Wish Wednesday: Whiskers for Wishes is wrapping up

To donate to Whiskers for Wishes, visit this website.

Thursday is the big day! Will Bryan Mudd get to keep his beard?

The Whiskers for Wishes fundraiser is wrapping up.

Bryan is about one of a dozen other guys willing to sacrifice their facial hair for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The organization has had a tough time raising money to help grant wishes for kids in the South Plains area lately, but land developer Robert Wood came up with the great idea to have some fun and make some more dreams come true.

“Beards come and go, these dreams are a one time thing for them,” said Wood, who is a developer with West Texas Land Guys.

Principal owner of AMD Engineering Cory Dulin also participating.

“Sick kids don’t need anymore trouble than they already have,” he said. “So something we can do to help them out to provide some light for them, some fun for them, I think we should all be involved in.”

On October 29, all the participants will meet up at Tune Up — the Manly Salon, a new business in Lubbock.